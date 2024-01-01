500 Zambian kwacha to CFP francs

Convert ZMW to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 zmw
2,229 xpf

1.000 ZMW = 4.458 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.851.4681.6570.96918.114
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9931.7181.941.13421.201
1 USD0.9420.805183.6671.3821.560.91317.057
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / CFP Franc
1 ZMW4.45830 XPF
5 ZMW22.29150 XPF
10 ZMW44.58300 XPF
20 ZMW89.16600 XPF
50 ZMW222.91500 XPF
100 ZMW445.83000 XPF
250 ZMW1,114.57500 XPF
500 ZMW2,229.15000 XPF
1000 ZMW4,458.30000 XPF
2000 ZMW8,916.60000 XPF
5000 ZMW22,291.50000 XPF
10000 ZMW44,583.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / ZMW
1 XPF0.22430 ZMW
5 XPF1.12151 ZMW
10 XPF2.24301 ZMW
20 XPF4.48602 ZMW
50 XPF11.21505 ZMW
100 XPF22.43010 ZMW
250 XPF56.07525 ZMW
500 XPF112.15050 ZMW
1000 XPF224.30100 ZMW
2000 XPF448.60200 ZMW
5000 XPF1,121.50500 ZMW
10000 XPF2,243.01000 ZMW