1 South African rand to East Caribbean dollars

Convert ZAR to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 zar
0.14 xcd

1.000 ZAR = 0.1419 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
How to convert South African rand to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / East Caribbean Dollar
1 ZAR0.14188 XCD
5 ZAR0.70940 XCD
10 ZAR1.41879 XCD
20 ZAR2.83758 XCD
50 ZAR7.09395 XCD
100 ZAR14.18790 XCD
250 ZAR35.46975 XCD
500 ZAR70.93950 XCD
1000 ZAR141.87900 XCD
2000 ZAR283.75800 XCD
5000 ZAR709.39500 XCD
10000 ZAR1,418.79000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / South African Rand
1 XCD7.04826 ZAR
5 XCD35.24130 ZAR
10 XCD70.48260 ZAR
20 XCD140.96520 ZAR
50 XCD352.41300 ZAR
100 XCD704.82600 ZAR
250 XCD1,762.06500 ZAR
500 XCD3,524.13000 ZAR
1000 XCD7,048.26000 ZAR
2000 XCD14,096.52000 ZAR
5000 XCD35,241.30000 ZAR
10000 XCD70,482.60000 ZAR