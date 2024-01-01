1 South African rand to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ZAR to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 zar
2.07 uah

1.000 ZAR = 2.068 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ZAR2.06795 UAH
5 ZAR10.33975 UAH
10 ZAR20.67950 UAH
20 ZAR41.35900 UAH
50 ZAR103.39750 UAH
100 ZAR206.79500 UAH
250 ZAR516.98750 UAH
500 ZAR1,033.97500 UAH
1000 ZAR2,067.95000 UAH
2000 ZAR4,135.90000 UAH
5000 ZAR10,339.75000 UAH
10000 ZAR20,679.50000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South African Rand
1 UAH0.48357 ZAR
5 UAH2.41786 ZAR
10 UAH4.83571 ZAR
20 UAH9.67142 ZAR
50 UAH24.17855 ZAR
100 UAH48.35710 ZAR
250 UAH120.89275 ZAR
500 UAH241.78550 ZAR
1000 UAH483.57100 ZAR
2000 UAH967.14200 ZAR
5000 UAH2,417.85500 ZAR
10000 UAH4,835.71000 ZAR