10 thousand South African rand to Qatari rials

Convert ZAR to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 zar
1,915.50 qar

1.000 ZAR = 0.1916 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8451.4681.6580.96918.117
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9771.7181.9411.13421.203
1 USD0.9420.805183.6741.3831.5620.91317.063
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Qatari Rial
1 ZAR0.19155 QAR
5 ZAR0.95775 QAR
10 ZAR1.91550 QAR
20 ZAR3.83100 QAR
50 ZAR9.57750 QAR
100 ZAR19.15500 QAR
250 ZAR47.88750 QAR
500 ZAR95.77500 QAR
1000 ZAR191.55000 QAR
2000 ZAR383.10000 QAR
5000 ZAR957.75000 QAR
10000 ZAR1,915.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / South African Rand
1 QAR5.22056 ZAR
5 QAR26.10280 ZAR
10 QAR52.20560 ZAR
20 QAR104.41120 ZAR
50 QAR261.02800 ZAR
100 QAR522.05600 ZAR
250 QAR1,305.14000 ZAR
500 QAR2,610.28000 ZAR
1000 QAR5,220.56000 ZAR
2000 QAR10,441.12000 ZAR
5000 QAR26,102.80000 ZAR
10000 QAR52,205.60000 ZAR