5 South African rand to Nigerian nairas

Convert ZAR to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 zar
303.65 ngn

1.000 ZAR = 60.73 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06288.8481.4681.6580.9718.118
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9751.7181.9411.13521.203
1 USD0.9420.805183.6681.3831.5620.91317.062
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert South African rand to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Nigerian Naira
1 ZAR60.72960 NGN
5 ZAR303.64800 NGN
10 ZAR607.29600 NGN
20 ZAR1,214.59200 NGN
50 ZAR3,036.48000 NGN
100 ZAR6,072.96000 NGN
250 ZAR15,182.40000 NGN
500 ZAR30,364.80000 NGN
1000 ZAR60,729.60000 NGN
2000 ZAR121,459.20000 NGN
5000 ZAR303,648.00000 NGN
10000 ZAR607,296.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South African Rand
1 NGN0.01647 ZAR
5 NGN0.08233 ZAR
10 NGN0.16466 ZAR
20 NGN0.32933 ZAR
50 NGN0.82332 ZAR
100 NGN1.64664 ZAR
250 NGN4.11660 ZAR
500 NGN8.23320 ZAR
1000 NGN16.46640 ZAR
2000 NGN32.93280 ZAR
5000 NGN82.33200 ZAR
10000 NGN164.66400 ZAR