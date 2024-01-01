1 South African rand to Laotian kips

Convert ZAR to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 zar
1,117.75 lak

1.000 ZAR = 1,118 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8441.4681.6580.96918.115
1 GBP1.1711.243103.991.7181.941.13521.203
1 USD0.9420.804183.6571.3821.5610.91317.057
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Laotian Kip
1 ZAR1,117.75000 LAK
5 ZAR5,588.75000 LAK
10 ZAR11,177.50000 LAK
20 ZAR22,355.00000 LAK
50 ZAR55,887.50000 LAK
100 ZAR111,775.00000 LAK
250 ZAR279,437.50000 LAK
500 ZAR558,875.00000 LAK
1000 ZAR1,117,750.00000 LAK
2000 ZAR2,235,500.00000 LAK
5000 ZAR5,588,750.00000 LAK
10000 ZAR11,177,500.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / South African Rand
1 LAK0.00089 ZAR
5 LAK0.00447 ZAR
10 LAK0.00895 ZAR
20 LAK0.01789 ZAR
50 LAK0.04473 ZAR
100 LAK0.08947 ZAR
250 LAK0.22366 ZAR
500 LAK0.44733 ZAR
1000 LAK0.89465 ZAR
2000 LAK1.78930 ZAR
5000 LAK4.47326 ZAR
10000 LAK8.94652 ZAR