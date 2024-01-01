1 thousand South African rand to Kyrgystani soms

Convert ZAR to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
4,684.32 kgs

1.000 ZAR = 4.684 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8040.941617.5631.56125.12515.22617.053
1 GBP1.24311.17767.7231.9431.23418.92921.2
1 EUR1.0620.8541655.9451.65826.68716.17318.113
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kyrgystani Som
1 ZAR4.68432 KGS
5 ZAR23.42160 KGS
10 ZAR46.84320 KGS
20 ZAR93.68640 KGS
50 ZAR234.21600 KGS
100 ZAR468.43200 KGS
250 ZAR1,171.08000 KGS
500 ZAR2,342.16000 KGS
1000 ZAR4,684.32000 KGS
2000 ZAR9,368.64000 KGS
5000 ZAR23,421.60000 KGS
10000 ZAR46,843.20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South African Rand
1 KGS0.21348 ZAR
5 KGS1.06739 ZAR
10 KGS2.13478 ZAR
20 KGS4.26956 ZAR
50 KGS10.67390 ZAR
100 KGS21.34780 ZAR
250 KGS53.36950 ZAR
500 KGS106.73900 ZAR
1000 KGS213.47800 ZAR
2000 KGS426.95600 ZAR
5000 KGS1,067.39000 ZAR
10000 KGS2,134.78000 ZAR