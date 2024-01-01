1 South African rand to Jordanian dinars

Convert ZAR to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 zar
0.037 jod

1.000 ZAR = 0.03720 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8040.941617.561.56125.12515.22617.044
1 GBP1.24311.17767.6891.9431.23318.92821.187
1 EUR1.0620.8541655.9721.65826.68816.17318.104
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Jordanian Dinar
1 ZAR0.03720 JOD
5 ZAR0.18602 JOD
10 ZAR0.37205 JOD
20 ZAR0.74409 JOD
50 ZAR1.86024 JOD
100 ZAR3.72047 JOD
250 ZAR9.30118 JOD
500 ZAR18.60235 JOD
1000 ZAR37.20470 JOD
2000 ZAR74.40940 JOD
5000 ZAR186.02350 JOD
10000 ZAR372.04700 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / South African Rand
1 JOD26.87830 ZAR
5 JOD134.39150 ZAR
10 JOD268.78300 ZAR
20 JOD537.56600 ZAR
50 JOD1,343.91500 ZAR
100 JOD2,687.83000 ZAR
250 JOD6,719.57500 ZAR
500 JOD13,439.15000 ZAR
1000 JOD26,878.30000 ZAR
2000 JOD53,756.60000 ZAR
5000 JOD134,391.50000 ZAR
10000 JOD268,783.00000 ZAR