50 South African rand to Georgian laris

Convert ZAR to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 zar
7.02 gel

1.000 ZAR = 0.1404 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9091.4681.6580.9718.096
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0621.7181.941.13521.18
1 USD0.9410.804183.6751.3811.560.91217.031
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Georgian Lari
1 ZAR0.14036 GEL
5 ZAR0.70180 GEL
10 ZAR1.40360 GEL
20 ZAR2.80720 GEL
50 ZAR7.01800 GEL
100 ZAR14.03600 GEL
250 ZAR35.09000 GEL
500 ZAR70.18000 GEL
1000 ZAR140.36000 GEL
2000 ZAR280.72000 GEL
5000 ZAR701.80000 GEL
10000 ZAR1,403.60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South African Rand
1 GEL7.12453 ZAR
5 GEL35.62265 ZAR
10 GEL71.24530 ZAR
20 GEL142.49060 ZAR
50 GEL356.22650 ZAR
100 GEL712.45300 ZAR
250 GEL1,781.13250 ZAR
500 GEL3,562.26500 ZAR
1000 GEL7,124.53000 ZAR
2000 GEL14,249.06000 ZAR
5000 GEL35,622.65000 ZAR
10000 GEL71,245.30000 ZAR