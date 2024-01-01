2,000 South African rand to Djiboutian francs

Convert ZAR to DJF at the real exchange rate

2,000 zar
18,682 djf

1.000 ZAR = 9.341 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9231.4681.6580.9718.071
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0651.7181.941.13521.149
1 USD0.9410.804183.6571.3811.5590.91217.001
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Djiboutian Franc
1 ZAR9.34089 DJF
5 ZAR46.70445 DJF
10 ZAR93.40890 DJF
20 ZAR186.81780 DJF
50 ZAR467.04450 DJF
100 ZAR934.08900 DJF
250 ZAR2,335.22250 DJF
500 ZAR4,670.44500 DJF
1000 ZAR9,340.89000 DJF
2000 ZAR18,681.78000 DJF
5000 ZAR46,704.45000 DJF
10000 ZAR93,408.90000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / South African Rand
1 DJF0.10706 ZAR
5 DJF0.53528 ZAR
10 DJF1.07056 ZAR
20 DJF2.14112 ZAR
50 DJF5.35280 ZAR
100 DJF10.70560 ZAR
250 DJF26.76400 ZAR
500 DJF53.52800 ZAR
1000 DJF107.05600 ZAR
2000 DJF214.11200 ZAR
5000 DJF535.28000 ZAR
10000 DJF1,070.56000 ZAR