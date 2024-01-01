2,000 South African rand to Botswanan pulas

Convert ZAR to BWP at the real exchange rate

2,000 zar
1,451.79 bwp

1.000 ZAR = 0.7259 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9071.4681.6570.9718.082
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0481.7181.941.13521.162
1 USD0.9410.804183.6531.3811.5590.91217.014
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Botswanan Pula
1 ZAR0.72590 BWP
5 ZAR3.62949 BWP
10 ZAR7.25897 BWP
20 ZAR14.51794 BWP
50 ZAR36.29485 BWP
100 ZAR72.58970 BWP
250 ZAR181.47425 BWP
500 ZAR362.94850 BWP
1000 ZAR725.89700 BWP
2000 ZAR1,451.79400 BWP
5000 ZAR3,629.48500 BWP
10000 ZAR7,258.97000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South African Rand
1 BWP1.37761 ZAR
5 BWP6.88805 ZAR
10 BWP13.77610 ZAR
20 BWP27.55220 ZAR
50 BWP68.88050 ZAR
100 BWP137.76100 ZAR
250 BWP344.40250 ZAR
500 BWP688.80500 ZAR
1000 BWP1,377.61000 ZAR
2000 BWP2,755.22000 ZAR
5000 BWP6,888.05000 ZAR
10000 BWP13,776.10000 ZAR