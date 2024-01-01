100 South African rand to Armenian drams

Convert ZAR to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 zar
2,076.06 amd

1.000 ZAR = 20.76 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8431.4681.6580.96918.09
1 GBP1.17111.243103.9961.7181.9411.13421.176
1 USD0.9420.805183.6761.3821.5620.91317.038
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Armenian Dram
1 ZAR20.76060 AMD
5 ZAR103.80300 AMD
10 ZAR207.60600 AMD
20 ZAR415.21200 AMD
50 ZAR1,038.03000 AMD
100 ZAR2,076.06000 AMD
250 ZAR5,190.15000 AMD
500 ZAR10,380.30000 AMD
1000 ZAR20,760.60000 AMD
2000 ZAR41,521.20000 AMD
5000 ZAR103,803.00000 AMD
10000 ZAR207,606.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South African Rand
1 AMD0.04817 ZAR
5 AMD0.24084 ZAR
10 AMD0.48168 ZAR
20 AMD0.96336 ZAR
50 AMD2.40841 ZAR
100 AMD4.81682 ZAR
250 AMD12.04205 ZAR
500 AMD24.08410 ZAR
1000 AMD48.16820 ZAR
2000 AMD96.33640 ZAR
5000 AMD240.84100 ZAR
10000 AMD481.68200 ZAR