5 CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert XPF to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 xpf
0.17 pen

1.000 XPF = 0.03358 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.871.4681.6570.96918.089
1 GBP1.17111.243104.0371.7181.941.13521.176
1 USD0.9420.804183.6811.3821.560.91317.033
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XPF0.03358 PEN
5 XPF0.16792 PEN
10 XPF0.33583 PEN
20 XPF0.67167 PEN
50 XPF1.67917 PEN
100 XPF3.35833 PEN
250 XPF8.39583 PEN
500 XPF16.79165 PEN
1000 XPF33.58330 PEN
2000 XPF67.16660 PEN
5000 XPF167.91650 PEN
10000 XPF335.83300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / CFP Franc
1 PEN29.77670 XPF
5 PEN148.88350 XPF
10 PEN297.76700 XPF
20 PEN595.53400 XPF
50 PEN1,488.83500 XPF
100 PEN2,977.67000 XPF
250 PEN7,444.17500 XPF
500 PEN14,888.35000 XPF
1000 PEN29,776.70000 XPF
2000 PEN59,553.40000 XPF
5000 PEN148,883.50000 XPF
10000 PEN297,767.00000 XPF