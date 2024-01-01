10 CFP francs to Lesotho lotis

Convert XPF to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 xpf
1.70 lsl

1.000 XPF = 0.1702 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0250.94183.6690.8041.5611.383
1 SGD0.733113.9370.6961.2940.5891.1441.013
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.3980.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0621.4520.209188.8780.8541.6581.469

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 XPF0.17024 LSL
5 XPF0.85118 LSL
10 XPF1.70235 LSL
20 XPF3.40470 LSL
50 XPF8.51175 LSL
100 XPF17.02350 LSL
250 XPF42.55875 LSL
500 XPF85.11750 LSL
1000 XPF170.23500 LSL
2000 XPF340.47000 LSL
5000 XPF851.17500 LSL
10000 XPF1,702.35000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFP Franc
1 LSL5.87424 XPF
5 LSL29.37120 XPF
10 LSL58.74240 XPF
20 LSL117.48480 XPF
50 LSL293.71200 XPF
100 LSL587.42400 XPF
250 LSL1,468.56000 XPF
500 LSL2,937.12000 XPF
1000 LSL5,874.24000 XPF
2000 LSL11,748.48000 XPF
5000 LSL29,371.20000 XPF
10000 LSL58,742.40000 XPF