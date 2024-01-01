1 CFP francs to Kenyan shillings

1.000 XPF = 1.177 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 XPF1.17707 KES
5 XPF5.88535 KES
10 XPF11.77070 KES
20 XPF23.54140 KES
50 XPF58.85350 KES
100 XPF117.70700 KES
250 XPF294.26750 KES
500 XPF588.53500 KES
1000 XPF1,177.07000 KES
2000 XPF2,354.14000 KES
5000 XPF5,885.35000 KES
10000 XPF11,770.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFP Franc
1 KES0.84957 XPF
5 KES4.24785 XPF
10 KES8.49569 XPF
20 KES16.99138 XPF
50 KES42.47845 XPF
100 KES84.95690 XPF
250 KES212.39225 XPF
500 KES424.78450 XPF
1000 KES849.56900 XPF
2000 KES1,699.13800 XPF
5000 KES4,247.84500 XPF
10000 KES8,495.69000 XPF