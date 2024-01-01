1 thousand CFP francs to Japanese yen

Convert XPF to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
1,383 jpy

1.000 XPF = 1.383 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Japanese Yen
1 XPF1.38333 JPY
5 XPF6.91665 JPY
10 XPF13.83330 JPY
20 XPF27.66660 JPY
50 XPF69.16650 JPY
100 XPF138.33300 JPY
250 XPF345.83250 JPY
500 XPF691.66500 JPY
1000 XPF1,383.33000 JPY
2000 XPF2,766.66000 JPY
5000 XPF6,916.65000 JPY
10000 XPF13,833.30000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / CFP Franc
100 JPY72.28940 XPF
1000 JPY722.89400 XPF
1500 JPY1,084.34100 XPF
2000 JPY1,445.78800 XPF
3000 JPY2,168.68200 XPF
5000 JPY3,614.47000 XPF
5400 JPY3,903.62760 XPF
10000 JPY7,228.94000 XPF
15000 JPY10,843.41000 XPF
20000 JPY14,457.88000 XPF
25000 JPY18,072.35000 XPF
30000 JPY21,686.82000 XPF