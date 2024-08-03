250 US dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert USD to UGX at the real exchange rate

250 usd
930,128 ugx

$1.000 USD = Ush3,721 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,740.05003,825.0000
Low3,694.51003,693.0000
Average3,708.35603,746.4248
Change0.57%-1.57%
View full history

1 USD to UGX stats

The performance of USD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,740.0500 and a 30 day low of 3,694.5100. This means the 30 day average was 3,708.3560. The change for USD to UGX was 0.57.

The performance of USD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,825.0000 and a 90 day low of 3,693.0000. This means the 90 day average was 3,746.4248. The change for USD to UGX was -1.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 USD3,720.51000 UGX
5 USD18,602.55000 UGX
10 USD37,205.10000 UGX
20 USD74,410.20000 UGX
50 USD186,025.50000 UGX
100 USD372,051.00000 UGX
250 USD930,127.50000 UGX
500 USD1,860,255.00000 UGX
1000 USD3,720,510.00000 UGX
2000 USD7,441,020.00000 UGX
5000 USD18,602,550.00000 UGX
10000 USD37,205,100.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / US Dollar
1 UGX0.00027 USD
5 UGX0.00134 USD
10 UGX0.00269 USD
20 UGX0.00538 USD
50 UGX0.01344 USD
100 UGX0.02688 USD
250 UGX0.06720 USD
500 UGX0.13439 USD
1000 UGX0.26878 USD
2000 UGX0.53756 USD
5000 UGX1.34391 USD
10000 UGX2.68781 USD