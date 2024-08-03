1 thousand US dollars to Thai bahts

Convert USD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
35,320 thb

$1.000 USD = ฿35.32 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.638036.9635
Low35.320035.3200
Average36.127836.4878
Change-3.60%-3.99%
1 USD to THB stats

The performance of USD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.6380 and a 30 day low of 35.3200. This means the 30 day average was 36.1278. The change for USD to THB was -3.60.

The performance of USD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.9635 and a 90 day low of 35.3200. This means the 90 day average was 36.4878. The change for USD to THB was -3.99.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Thai Baht
1 USD35.32000 THB
5 USD176.60000 THB
10 USD353.20000 THB
20 USD706.40000 THB
50 USD1,766.00000 THB
100 USD3,532.00000 THB
250 USD8,830.00000 THB
500 USD17,660.00000 THB
1000 USD35,320.00000 THB
2000 USD70,640.00000 THB
5000 USD176,600.00000 THB
10000 USD353,200.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / US Dollar
1 THB0.02831 USD
5 THB0.14156 USD
10 THB0.28313 USD
20 THB0.56625 USD
50 THB1.41563 USD
100 THB2.83126 USD
250 THB7.07815 USD
500 THB14.15630 USD
1000 THB28.31260 USD
2000 THB56.62520 USD
5000 THB141.56300 USD
10000 THB283.12600 USD