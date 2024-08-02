1 thousand US dollars to Serbian dinars

Convert USD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
107,232 rsd

$1.000 USD = РСД107.2 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High108.4890109.6210
Low107.0500107.0500
Average107.7865108.2949
Change-0.98%-1.45%
1 USD to RSD stats

The performance of USD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.4890 and a 30 day low of 107.0500. This means the 30 day average was 107.7865. The change for USD to RSD was -0.98.

The performance of USD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 109.6210 and a 90 day low of 107.0500. This means the 90 day average was 108.2949. The change for USD to RSD was -1.45.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 USD107.23200 RSD
5 USD536.16000 RSD
10 USD1,072.32000 RSD
20 USD2,144.64000 RSD
50 USD5,361.60000 RSD
100 USD10,723.20000 RSD
250 USD26,808.00000 RSD
500 USD53,616.00000 RSD
1000 USD107,232.00000 RSD
2000 USD214,464.00000 RSD
5000 USD536,160.00000 RSD
10000 USD1,072,320.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / US Dollar
1 RSD0.00933 USD
5 RSD0.04663 USD
10 RSD0.09326 USD
20 RSD0.18651 USD
50 RSD0.46628 USD
100 RSD0.93255 USD
250 RSD2.33139 USD
500 RSD4.66277 USD
1000 RSD9.32554 USD
2000 RSD18.65108 USD
5000 RSD46.62770 USD
10000 RSD93.25540 USD