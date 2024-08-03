5,000 US dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert USD to PGK at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
19,357.35 pgk

$1.000 USD = K3.871 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.87153.8715
Low3.84913.8088
Average3.85883.8409
Change0.58%1.65%
View full history

1 USD to PGK stats

The performance of USD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8715 and a 30 day low of 3.8491. This means the 30 day average was 3.8588. The change for USD to PGK was 0.58.

The performance of USD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8715 and a 90 day low of 3.8088. This means the 90 day average was 3.8409. The change for USD to PGK was 1.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 USD3.87147 PGK
5 USD19.35735 PGK
10 USD38.71470 PGK
20 USD77.42940 PGK
50 USD193.57350 PGK
100 USD387.14700 PGK
250 USD967.86750 PGK
500 USD1,935.73500 PGK
1000 USD3,871.47000 PGK
2000 USD7,742.94000 PGK
5000 USD19,357.35000 PGK
10000 USD38,714.70000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / US Dollar
1 PGK0.25830 USD
5 PGK1.29150 USD
10 PGK2.58300 USD
20 PGK5.16600 USD
50 PGK12.91500 USD
100 PGK25.83000 USD
250 PGK64.57500 USD
500 PGK129.15000 USD
1000 PGK258.30000 USD
2000 PGK516.60000 USD
5000 PGK1,291.50000 USD
10000 PGK2,583.00000 USD