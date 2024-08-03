5 US dollars to Omani rials

Convert USD to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 usd
1.925 omr

$1.000 USD = ر.ع.0.3850 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38500.3850
Low0.38500.3849
Average0.38500.3850
Change-0.01%0.01%
1 USD to OMR stats

The performance of USD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3850 and a 30 day low of 0.3850. This means the 30 day average was 0.3850. The change for USD to OMR was -0.01.

The performance of USD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3850 and a 90 day low of 0.3849. This means the 90 day average was 0.3850. The change for USD to OMR was 0.01.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Omani Rial
1 USD0.38500 OMR
5 USD1.92497 OMR
10 USD3.84995 OMR
20 USD7.69990 OMR
50 USD19.24975 OMR
100 USD38.49950 OMR
250 USD96.24875 OMR
500 USD192.49750 OMR
1000 USD384.99500 OMR
2000 USD769.99000 OMR
5000 USD1,924.97500 OMR
10000 USD3,849.95000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / US Dollar
1 OMR2.59744 USD
5 OMR12.98720 USD
10 OMR25.97440 USD
20 OMR51.94880 USD
50 OMR129.87200 USD
100 OMR259.74400 USD
250 OMR649.36000 USD
500 OMR1,298.72000 USD
1000 OMR2,597.44000 USD
2000 OMR5,194.88000 USD
5000 OMR12,987.20000 USD
10000 OMR25,974.40000 USD