50 usd
6,700 npr

$1.000 USD = ₨134.0 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
USD to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High134.0000134.0000
Low133.5900132.9520
Average133.7999133.5900
Change0.30%0.38%
1 USD to NPR stats

The performance of USD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 134.0000 and a 30 day low of 133.5900. This means the 30 day average was 133.7999. The change for USD to NPR was 0.30.

The performance of USD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 134.0000 and a 90 day low of 132.9520. This means the 90 day average was 133.5900. The change for USD to NPR was 0.38.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 USD134.00000 NPR
5 USD670.00000 NPR
10 USD1,340.00000 NPR
20 USD2,680.00000 NPR
50 USD6,700.00000 NPR
100 USD13,400.00000 NPR
250 USD33,500.00000 NPR
500 USD67,000.00000 NPR
1000 USD134,000.00000 NPR
2000 USD268,000.00000 NPR
5000 USD670,000.00000 NPR
10000 USD1,340,000.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / US Dollar
1 NPR0.00746 USD
5 NPR0.03731 USD
10 NPR0.07463 USD
20 NPR0.14925 USD
50 NPR0.37313 USD
100 NPR0.74627 USD
250 NPR1.86567 USD
500 NPR3.73135 USD
1000 NPR7.46269 USD
2000 NPR14.92538 USD
5000 NPR37.31345 USD
10000 NPR74.62690 USD