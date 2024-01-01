50 US dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas
Convert USD to NIO at the real exchange rate
|1 USD to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|36.8685
|36.8911
|Low
|36.7323
|36.7323
|Average
|36.8366
|36.8252
|Change
|0.09%
|0.00%
1 USD to NIO stats
The performance of USD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.8685 and a 30 day low of 36.7323. This means the 30 day average was 36.8366. The change for USD to NIO was 0.09.
The performance of USD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.8911 and a 90 day low of 36.7323. This means the 90 day average was 36.8252. The change for USD to NIO was 0.00.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 USD
|36.83970 NIO
|5 USD
|184.19850 NIO
|10 USD
|368.39700 NIO
|20 USD
|736.79400 NIO
|50 USD
|1,841.98500 NIO
|100 USD
|3,683.97000 NIO
|250 USD
|9,209.92500 NIO
|500 USD
|18,419.85000 NIO
|1000 USD
|36,839.70000 NIO
|2000 USD
|73,679.40000 NIO
|5000 USD
|184,198.50000 NIO
|10000 USD
|368,397.00000 NIO