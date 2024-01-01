100 US dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert USD to MVR at the real exchange rate

100 usd
1,520.50 mvr

$1.000 USD = MVR15.21 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
USD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.430815.4308
Low15.192515.1925
Average15.248515.2984
Change-0.08%-0.16%
1 USD to MVR stats

The performance of USD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.4308 and a 30 day low of 15.1925. This means the 30 day average was 15.2485. The change for USD to MVR was -0.08.

The performance of USD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4308 and a 90 day low of 15.1925. This means the 90 day average was 15.2984. The change for USD to MVR was -0.16.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 USD15.20500 MVR
5 USD76.02500 MVR
10 USD152.05000 MVR
20 USD304.10000 MVR
50 USD760.25000 MVR
100 USD1,520.50000 MVR
250 USD3,801.25000 MVR
500 USD7,602.50000 MVR
1000 USD15,205.00000 MVR
2000 USD30,410.00000 MVR
5000 USD76,025.00000 MVR
10000 USD152,050.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / US Dollar
1 MVR0.06577 USD
5 MVR0.32884 USD
10 MVR0.65768 USD
20 MVR1.31536 USD
50 MVR3.28839 USD
100 MVR6.57678 USD
250 MVR16.44195 USD
500 MVR32.88390 USD
1000 MVR65.76780 USD
2000 MVR131.53560 USD
5000 MVR328.83900 USD
10000 MVR657.67800 USD