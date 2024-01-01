100 US dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert USD to KZT

100 usd
47,516 kzt

$1.000 USD = ₸475.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
USD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High480.0250480.0250
Low473.2600439.9000
Average475.6860459.3123
Change-0.06%7.04%
1 USD to KZT stats

The performance of USD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 480.0250 and a 30 day low of 473.2600. This means the 30 day average was 475.6860. The change for USD to KZT was -0.06.

The performance of USD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 480.0250 and a 90 day low of 439.9000. This means the 90 day average was 459.3123. The change for USD to KZT was 7.04.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 USD475.16000 KZT
5 USD2,375.80000 KZT
10 USD4,751.60000 KZT
20 USD9,503.20000 KZT
50 USD23,758.00000 KZT
100 USD47,516.00000 KZT
250 USD118,790.00000 KZT
500 USD237,580.00000 KZT
1000 USD475,160.00000 KZT
2000 USD950,320.00000 KZT
5000 USD2,375,800.00000 KZT
10000 USD4,751,600.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / US Dollar
1 KZT0.00210 USD
5 KZT0.01052 USD
10 KZT0.02105 USD
20 KZT0.04209 USD
50 KZT0.10523 USD
100 KZT0.21046 USD
250 KZT0.52614 USD
500 KZT1.05228 USD
1000 KZT2.10455 USD
2000 KZT4.20910 USD
5000 KZT10.52275 USD
10000 KZT21.04550 USD