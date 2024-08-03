1 US dollar to Kenyan shillings

Convert USD to KES

1 usd
130 kes

$1.000 USD = Ksh129.9 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
USD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High133.0300134.8600
Low127.9350127.9350
Average129.7545130.1377
Change1.22%-2.59%
1 USD to KES stats

The performance of USD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 133.0300 and a 30 day low of 127.9350. This means the 30 day average was 129.7545. The change for USD to KES was 1.22.

The performance of USD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 134.8600 and a 90 day low of 127.9350. This means the 90 day average was 130.1377. The change for USD to KES was -2.59.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 USD129.93500 KES
5 USD649.67500 KES
10 USD1,299.35000 KES
20 USD2,598.70000 KES
50 USD6,496.75000 KES
100 USD12,993.50000 KES
250 USD32,483.75000 KES
500 USD64,967.50000 KES
1000 USD129,935.00000 KES
2000 USD259,870.00000 KES
5000 USD649,675.00000 KES
10000 USD1,299,350.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / US Dollar
1 KES0.00770 USD
5 KES0.03848 USD
10 KES0.07696 USD
20 KES0.15392 USD
50 KES0.38481 USD
100 KES0.76962 USD
250 KES1.92404 USD
500 KES3.84808 USD
1000 KES7.69616 USD
2000 KES15.39232 USD
5000 KES38.48080 USD
10000 KES76.96160 USD