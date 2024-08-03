500 US dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert USD to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 usd
39,604.80 etb

$1.000 USD = Br79.21 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
USD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High79.209679.2096
Low57.505356.9675
Average60.210958.3088
Change37.67%39.04%
1 USD to ETB stats

The performance of USD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 79.2096 and a 30 day low of 57.5053. This means the 30 day average was 60.2109. The change for USD to ETB was 37.67.

The performance of USD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 79.2096 and a 90 day low of 56.9675. This means the 90 day average was 58.3088. The change for USD to ETB was 39.04.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 USD79.20960 ETB
5 USD396.04800 ETB
10 USD792.09600 ETB
20 USD1,584.19200 ETB
50 USD3,960.48000 ETB
100 USD7,920.96000 ETB
250 USD19,802.40000 ETB
500 USD39,604.80000 ETB
1000 USD79,209.60000 ETB
2000 USD158,419.20000 ETB
5000 USD396,048.00000 ETB
10000 USD792,096.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / US Dollar
1 ETB0.01262 USD
5 ETB0.06312 USD
10 ETB0.12625 USD
20 ETB0.25249 USD
50 ETB0.63124 USD
100 ETB1.26247 USD
250 ETB3.15618 USD
500 ETB6.31235 USD
1000 ETB12.62470 USD
2000 ETB25.24940 USD
5000 ETB63.12350 USD
10000 ETB126.24700 USD