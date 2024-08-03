1 US dollar to Djiboutian francs

Convert USD to DJF at the real exchange rate

1 usd
178 djf

$1.000 USD = Fdj177.6 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
USD to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High177.8920177.9620
Low177.5810177.2880
Average177.7221177.7289
Change-0.05%-0.02%
1 USD to DJF stats

The performance of USD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 177.8920 and a 30 day low of 177.5810. This means the 30 day average was 177.7221. The change for USD to DJF was -0.05.

The performance of USD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 177.9620 and a 90 day low of 177.2880. This means the 90 day average was 177.7289. The change for USD to DJF was -0.02.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 USD177.58100 DJF
5 USD887.90500 DJF
10 USD1,775.81000 DJF
20 USD3,551.62000 DJF
50 USD8,879.05000 DJF
100 USD17,758.10000 DJF
250 USD44,395.25000 DJF
500 USD88,790.50000 DJF
1000 USD177,581.00000 DJF
2000 USD355,162.00000 DJF
5000 USD887,905.00000 DJF
10000 USD1,775,810.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / US Dollar
1 DJF0.00563 USD
5 DJF0.02816 USD
10 DJF0.05631 USD
20 DJF0.11262 USD
50 DJF0.28156 USD
100 DJF0.56312 USD
250 DJF1.40781 USD
500 DJF2.81562 USD
1000 DJF5.63123 USD
2000 DJF11.26246 USD
5000 DJF28.15615 USD
10000 DJF56.31230 USD