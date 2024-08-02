250 US dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert USD to BWP at the real exchange rate

250 usd
3,371.55 bwp

$1.000 USD = P13.49 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
USD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.605413.7363
Low13.449913.4138
Average13.533213.5747
Change-0.88%-0.61%
1 USD to BWP stats

The performance of USD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.6054 and a 30 day low of 13.4499. This means the 30 day average was 13.5332. The change for USD to BWP was -0.88.

The performance of USD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7363 and a 90 day low of 13.4138. This means the 90 day average was 13.5747. The change for USD to BWP was -0.61.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 USD13.48620 BWP
5 USD67.43100 BWP
10 USD134.86200 BWP
20 USD269.72400 BWP
50 USD674.31000 BWP
100 USD1,348.62000 BWP
250 USD3,371.55000 BWP
500 USD6,743.10000 BWP
1000 USD13,486.20000 BWP
2000 USD26,972.40000 BWP
5000 USD67,431.00000 BWP
10000 USD134,862.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / US Dollar
1 BWP0.07415 USD
5 BWP0.37075 USD
10 BWP0.74150 USD
20 BWP1.48300 USD
50 BWP3.70750 USD
100 BWP7.41500 USD
250 BWP18.53750 USD
500 BWP37.07500 USD
1000 BWP74.15000 USD
2000 BWP148.30000 USD
5000 BWP370.75000 USD
10000 BWP741.50000 USD