1 US dollar to Bahamian dollars

Convert USD to BSD at the real exchange rate

1 usd
1 bsd

$1.000 USD = B$1.000 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
USD to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00001.0000
Low1.00001.0000
Average1.00001.0000
Change0.00%0.00%
1 USD to BSD stats

The performance of USD to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0000 and a 30 day low of 1.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for USD to BSD was 0.00.

The performance of USD to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0000 and a 90 day low of 1.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for USD to BSD was 0.00.

How to convert US dollars to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 USD1.00000 BSD
5 USD5.00000 BSD
10 USD10.00000 BSD
20 USD20.00000 BSD
50 USD50.00000 BSD
100 USD100.00000 BSD
250 USD250.00000 BSD
500 USD500.00000 BSD
1000 USD1,000.00000 BSD
2000 USD2,000.00000 BSD
5000 USD5,000.00000 BSD
10000 USD10,000.00000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / US Dollar
1 BSD1.00000 USD
5 BSD5.00000 USD
10 BSD10.00000 USD
20 BSD20.00000 USD
50 BSD50.00000 USD
100 BSD100.00000 USD
250 BSD250.00000 USD
500 BSD500.00000 USD
1000 BSD1,000.00000 USD
2000 BSD2,000.00000 USD
5000 BSD5,000.00000 USD
10000 BSD10,000.00000 USD