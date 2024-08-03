1 thousand US dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert USD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
6,895 bob

$1.000 USD = Bs6.895 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
USD to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.92186.9316
Low6.88356.8815
Average6.90176.9081
Change-0.22%-0.04%
1 USD to BOB stats

The performance of USD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9218 and a 30 day low of 6.8835. This means the 30 day average was 6.9017. The change for USD to BOB was -0.22.

The performance of USD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9316 and a 90 day low of 6.8815. This means the 90 day average was 6.9081. The change for USD to BOB was -0.04.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 USD6.89500 BOB
5 USD34.47500 BOB
10 USD68.95000 BOB
20 USD137.90000 BOB
50 USD344.75000 BOB
100 USD689.50000 BOB
250 USD1,723.75000 BOB
500 USD3,447.50000 BOB
1000 USD6,895.00000 BOB
2000 USD13,790.00000 BOB
5000 USD34,475.00000 BOB
10000 USD68,950.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / US Dollar
1 BOB0.14503 USD
5 BOB0.72517 USD
10 BOB1.45033 USD
20 BOB2.90066 USD
50 BOB7.25165 USD
100 BOB14.50330 USD
250 BOB36.25825 USD
500 BOB72.51650 USD
1000 BOB145.03300 USD
2000 BOB290.06600 USD
5000 BOB725.16500 USD
10000 BOB1,450.33000 USD