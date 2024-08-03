20 US dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert USD to BDT at the real exchange rate

20 usd
2,347.70 bdt

$1.000 USD = Tk117.4 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High117.5000117.5000
Low117.3640109.5540
Average117.4437116.9556
Change-0.10%7.15%
1 USD to BDT stats

The performance of USD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 117.5000 and a 30 day low of 117.3640. This means the 30 day average was 117.4437. The change for USD to BDT was -0.10.

The performance of USD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 117.5000 and a 90 day low of 109.5540. This means the 90 day average was 116.9556. The change for USD to BDT was 7.15.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 USD117.38500 BDT
5 USD586.92500 BDT
10 USD1,173.85000 BDT
20 USD2,347.70000 BDT
50 USD5,869.25000 BDT
100 USD11,738.50000 BDT
250 USD29,346.25000 BDT
500 USD58,692.50000 BDT
1000 USD117,385.00000 BDT
2000 USD234,770.00000 BDT
5000 USD586,925.00000 BDT
10000 USD1,173,850.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / US Dollar
1 BDT0.00852 USD
5 BDT0.04259 USD
10 BDT0.08519 USD
20 BDT0.17038 USD
50 BDT0.42595 USD
100 BDT0.85190 USD
250 BDT2.12975 USD
500 BDT4.25949 USD
1000 BDT8.51898 USD
2000 BDT17.03796 USD
5000 BDT42.59490 USD
10000 BDT85.18980 USD