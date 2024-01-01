1 thousand US dollars to Aruban florins

Convert USD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
1,790 awg

$1.000 USD = ƒ1.790 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.79001.7900
Low1.79001.7900
Average1.79001.7900
Change0.00%0.00%
View full history

1 USD to AWG stats

The performance of USD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7900 and a 30 day low of 1.7900. This means the 30 day average was 1.7900. The change for USD to AWG was 0.00.

The performance of USD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7900 and a 90 day low of 1.7900. This means the 90 day average was 1.7900. The change for USD to AWG was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 USD1.79000 AWG
5 USD8.95000 AWG
10 USD17.90000 AWG
20 USD35.80000 AWG
50 USD89.50000 AWG
100 USD179.00000 AWG
250 USD447.50000 AWG
500 USD895.00000 AWG
1000 USD1,790.00000 AWG
2000 USD3,580.00000 AWG
5000 USD8,950.00000 AWG
10000 USD17,900.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / US Dollar
1 AWG0.55866 USD
5 AWG2.79330 USD
10 AWG5.58659 USD
20 AWG11.17318 USD
50 AWG27.93295 USD
100 AWG55.86590 USD
250 AWG139.66475 USD
500 AWG279.32950 USD
1000 AWG558.65900 USD
2000 AWG1,117.31800 USD
5000 AWG2,793.29500 USD
10000 AWG5,586.59000 USD