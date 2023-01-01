5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kyrgystani soms

Convert UAH to KGS at the real exchange rate

5 uah
12.13 kgs

1.00000 UAH = 2.42632 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:2 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 KGS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kyrgystani Som
1 UAH2.42632 KGS
5 UAH12.13160 KGS
10 UAH24.26320 KGS
20 UAH48.52640 KGS
50 UAH121.31600 KGS
100 UAH242.63200 KGS
250 UAH606.58000 KGS
500 UAH1213.16000 KGS
1000 UAH2426.32000 KGS
2000 UAH4852.64000 KGS
5000 UAH12131.60000 KGS
10000 UAH24263.20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KGS0.41215 UAH
5 KGS2.06073 UAH
10 KGS4.12146 UAH
20 KGS8.24292 UAH
50 KGS20.60730 UAH
100 KGS41.21460 UAH
250 KGS103.03650 UAH
500 KGS206.07300 UAH
1000 KGS412.14600 UAH
2000 KGS824.29200 UAH
5000 KGS2060.73000 UAH
10000 KGS4121.46000 UAH