1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Danish kroner

Convert UAH to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.19 dkk

1.00000 UAH = 0.19410 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:40 UTC
UAH to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Danish kroner

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.19410 DKK
5 UAH0.97048 DKK
10 UAH1.94096 DKK
20 UAH3.88192 DKK
50 UAH9.70480 DKK
100 UAH19.40960 DKK
250 UAH48.52400 DKK
500 UAH97.04800 DKK
1000 UAH194.09600 DKK
2000 UAH388.19200 DKK
5000 UAH970.48000 DKK
10000 UAH1940.96000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.15210 UAH
5 DKK25.76050 UAH
10 DKK51.52100 UAH
20 DKK103.04200 UAH
50 DKK257.60500 UAH
100 DKK515.21000 UAH
250 DKK1288.02500 UAH
500 DKK2576.05000 UAH
1000 DKK5152.10000 UAH
2000 DKK10304.20000 UAH
5000 DKK25760.50000 UAH
10000 DKK51521.00000 UAH