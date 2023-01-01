5000 Tanzanian shillings to Samoan talas

Convert TZS to WST at the real exchange rate

5,000 tzs
5.54 wst

1.00000 TZS = 0.00111 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0509587.48931.447631.658960.9642518.9565
1GBP1.1534711.21215100.9091.669681.913421.1122321.8642
1USD0.951550.82498183.24781.377451.578530.9175518.0375
1INR0.011430.009909940.012012310.01654640.01896180.01102190.216672

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 TZS0.00111 WST
5 TZS0.00554 WST
10 TZS0.01109 WST
20 TZS0.02218 WST
50 TZS0.05544 WST
100 TZS0.11089 WST
250 TZS0.27722 WST
500 TZS0.55444 WST
1000 TZS1.10889 WST
2000 TZS2.21778 WST
5000 TZS5.54445 WST
10000 TZS11.08890 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tanzanian Shilling
1 WST901.80000 TZS
5 WST4509.00000 TZS
10 WST9018.00000 TZS
20 WST18036.00000 TZS
50 WST45090.00000 TZS
100 WST90180.00000 TZS
250 WST225450.00000 TZS
500 WST450900.00000 TZS
1000 WST901800.00000 TZS
2000 WST1803600.00000 TZS
5000 WST4509000.00000 TZS
10000 WST9018000.00000 TZS