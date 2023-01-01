5000 Tanzanian shillings to Uzbekistan soms

Convert TZS to UZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 tzs
24,367.05 uzs

1.00000 TZS = 4.87341 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:34 UTC
TZS to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 TZS4.87341 UZS
5 TZS24.36705 UZS
10 TZS48.73410 UZS
20 TZS97.46820 UZS
50 TZS243.67050 UZS
100 TZS487.34100 UZS
250 TZS1218.35250 UZS
500 TZS2436.70500 UZS
1000 TZS4873.41000 UZS
2000 TZS9746.82000 UZS
5000 TZS24367.05000 UZS
10000 TZS48734.10000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UZS0.20519 TZS
5 UZS1.02597 TZS
10 UZS2.05195 TZS
20 UZS4.10390 TZS
50 UZS10.25975 TZS
100 UZS20.51950 TZS
250 UZS51.29875 TZS
500 UZS102.59750 TZS
1000 UZS205.19500 TZS
2000 UZS410.39000 TZS
5000 UZS1025.97500 TZS
10000 UZS2051.95000 TZS