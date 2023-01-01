1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TZS to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
14.60 uah

1.00000 TZS = 0.01460 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:34 UTC
TZS to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TZS0.01460 UAH
5 TZS0.07299 UAH
10 TZS0.14598 UAH
20 TZS0.29196 UAH
50 TZS0.72991 UAH
100 TZS1.45982 UAH
250 TZS3.64955 UAH
500 TZS7.29910 UAH
1000 TZS14.59820 UAH
2000 TZS29.19640 UAH
5000 TZS72.99100 UAH
10000 TZS145.98200 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UAH68.50140 TZS
5 UAH342.50700 TZS
10 UAH685.01400 TZS
20 UAH1370.02800 TZS
50 UAH3425.07000 TZS
100 UAH6850.14000 TZS
250 UAH17125.35000 TZS
500 UAH34250.70000 TZS
1000 UAH68501.40000 TZS
2000 UAH137002.80000 TZS
5000 UAH342507.00000 TZS
10000 UAH685014.00000 TZS