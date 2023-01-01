20 Tanzanian shillings to New Taiwan dollars

Convert TZS to TWD at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.26 twd

1.00000 TZS = 0.01289 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.051387.52071.446961.65820.964418.9118
1GBP1.1530711.21225100.921.668481.912071.1120221.8072
1USD0.95120.824912183.251.376351.577290.917317.989
1INR0.01142590.009908860.01201210.01653270.01894640.01101860.216084

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TZS0.01289 TWD
5 TZS0.06445 TWD
10 TZS0.12889 TWD
20 TZS0.25779 TWD
50 TZS0.64447 TWD
100 TZS1.28894 TWD
250 TZS3.22235 TWD
500 TZS6.44470 TWD
1000 TZS12.88940 TWD
2000 TZS25.77880 TWD
5000 TZS64.44700 TWD
10000 TZS128.89400 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TWD77.58300 TZS
5 TWD387.91500 TZS
10 TWD775.83000 TZS
20 TWD1551.66000 TZS
50 TWD3879.15000 TZS
100 TWD7758.30000 TZS
250 TWD19395.75000 TZS
500 TWD38791.50000 TZS
1000 TWD77583.00000 TZS
2000 TWD155166.00000 TZS
5000 TWD387915.00000 TZS
10000 TWD775830.00000 TZS