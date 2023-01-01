5 Tanzanian shillings to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert TZS to SZL at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.04 szl

1.00000 TZS = 0.00774 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:31 UTC
TZS to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 SZL
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TZS0.00774 SZL
5 TZS0.03872 SZL
10 TZS0.07744 SZL
20 TZS0.15489 SZL
50 TZS0.38721 SZL
100 TZS0.77443 SZL
250 TZS1.93607 SZL
500 TZS3.87214 SZL
1000 TZS7.74427 SZL
2000 TZS15.48854 SZL
5000 TZS38.72135 SZL
10000 TZS77.44270 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SZL129.12800 TZS
5 SZL645.64000 TZS
10 SZL1291.28000 TZS
20 SZL2582.56000 TZS
50 SZL6456.40000 TZS
100 SZL12912.80000 TZS
250 SZL32282.00000 TZS
500 SZL64564.00000 TZS
1000 SZL129128.00000 TZS
2000 SZL258256.00000 TZS
5000 SZL645640.00000 TZS
10000 SZL1291280.00000 TZS