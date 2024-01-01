Tanzanian shillings to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TZS to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
781.54 mmk

tzs1.000 TZS = K0.7815 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79540.8140
Low0.77920.7792
Average0.78690.7995
Change-1.74%-3.99%
View full history

1 TZS to MMK stats

The performance of TZS to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7954 and a 30 day low of 0.7792. This means the 30 day average was 0.7869. The change for TZS to MMK was -1.74.

The performance of TZS to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8140 and a 90 day low of 0.7792. This means the 90 day average was 0.7995. The change for TZS to MMK was -3.99.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31983.7770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81563.180.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.260.3650.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90210.50811.90154.4260.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 TZS0.78154 MMK
5 TZS3.90772 MMK
10 TZS7.81543 MMK
20 TZS15.63086 MMK
50 TZS39.07715 MMK
100 TZS78.15430 MMK
250 TZS195.38575 MMK
500 TZS390.77150 MMK
1000 TZS781.54300 MMK
2000 TZS1,563.08600 MMK
5000 TZS3,907.71500 MMK
10000 TZS7,815.43000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MMK1.27952 TZS
5 MMK6.39760 TZS
10 MMK12.79520 TZS
20 MMK25.59040 TZS
50 MMK63.97600 TZS
100 MMK127.95200 TZS
250 MMK319.88000 TZS
500 MMK639.76000 TZS
1000 MMK1,279.52000 TZS
2000 MMK2,559.04000 TZS
5000 MMK6,397.60000 TZS
10000 MMK12,795.20000 TZS