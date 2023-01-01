500 Tanzanian shillings to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TZS to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
0.062 kwd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00012 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050587.44341.444441.656160.9637518.9666
1GBP1.1553311.21385101.0411.669041.913681.1134521.9158
1USD0.95190.823825183.23981.3751.576540.917418.0548
1INR0.0114360.009897010.012013510.01651850.01893980.01102120.216901

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TZS0.00012 KWD
5 TZS0.00062 KWD
10 TZS0.00124 KWD
20 TZS0.00247 KWD
50 TZS0.00618 KWD
100 TZS0.01235 KWD
250 TZS0.03088 KWD
500 TZS0.06175 KWD
1000 TZS0.12350 KWD
2000 TZS0.24701 KWD
5000 TZS0.61752 KWD
10000 TZS1.23505 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KWD8096.84000 TZS
5 KWD40484.20000 TZS
10 KWD80968.40000 TZS
20 KWD161936.80000 TZS
50 KWD404842.00000 TZS
100 KWD809684.00000 TZS
250 KWD2024210.00000 TZS
500 KWD4048420.00000 TZS
1000 KWD8096840.00000 TZS
2000 KWD16193680.00000 TZS
5000 KWD40484200.00000 TZS
10000 KWD80968400.00000 TZS