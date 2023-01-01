100 Tanzanian shillings to Japanese yen

Convert TZS to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
6 jpy

1.00000 TZS = 0.05945 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.05187.48791.444861.655640.9637518.9514
1GBP1.155411.2143101.0811.669361.912891.1135221.896
1USD0.95150.82352183.24251.374751.57530.9169518.0318
1INR0.01143020.009893020.012013110.0165150.01892420.01101540.216618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 TZS0.05945 JPY
5 TZS0.29724 JPY
10 TZS0.59447 JPY
20 TZS1.18894 JPY
50 TZS2.97236 JPY
100 TZS5.94471 JPY
250 TZS14.86178 JPY
500 TZS29.72355 JPY
1000 TZS59.44710 JPY
2000 TZS118.89420 JPY
5000 TZS297.23550 JPY
10000 TZS594.47100 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Tanzanian Shilling
100 JPY1682.17000 TZS
1000 JPY16821.70000 TZS
1500 JPY25232.55000 TZS
2000 JPY33643.40000 TZS
3000 JPY50465.10000 TZS
5000 JPY84108.50000 TZS
5400 JPY90837.18000 TZS
10000 JPY168217.00000 TZS
15000 JPY252325.50000 TZS
20000 JPY336434.00000 TZS
25000 JPY420542.50000 TZS
30000 JPY504651.00000 TZS