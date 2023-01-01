5 Tanzanian shillings to Indian rupees

Convert TZS to INR at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.17 inr

1.00000 TZS = 0.03316 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:39 UTC
TZS to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 TZS0.03316 INR
5 TZS0.16581 INR
10 TZS0.33162 INR
20 TZS0.66325 INR
50 TZS1.65812 INR
100 TZS3.31624 INR
250 TZS8.29060 INR
500 TZS16.58120 INR
1000 TZS33.16240 INR
2000 TZS66.32480 INR
5000 TZS165.81200 INR
10000 TZS331.62400 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 INR30.15470 TZS
5 INR150.77350 TZS
10 INR301.54700 TZS
20 INR603.09400 TZS
50 INR1507.73500 TZS
100 INR3015.47000 TZS
250 INR7538.67500 TZS
500 INR15077.35000 TZS
1000 INR30154.70000 TZS
2000 INR60309.40000 TZS
5000 INR150773.50000 TZS
10000 INR301547.00000 TZS