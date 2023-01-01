50 Tanzanian shillings to Hungarian forints

Convert TZS to HUF at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
7 huf

1.00000 TZS = 0.14658 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050987.47371.444411.655480.9630518.9394
1GBP1.1553311.21415101.0621.668791.912651.1126521.8815
1USD0.951550.823621183.23691.374451.57530.916418.0221
1INR0.0114320.009894910.012013910.01651250.01892550.01100950.216516

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Hungarian Forint
1 TZS0.14658 HUF
5 TZS0.73292 HUF
10 TZS1.46584 HUF
20 TZS2.93168 HUF
50 TZS7.32920 HUF
100 TZS14.65840 HUF
250 TZS36.64600 HUF
500 TZS73.29200 HUF
1000 TZS146.58400 HUF
2000 TZS293.16800 HUF
5000 TZS732.92000 HUF
10000 TZS1465.84000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tanzanian Shilling
2000 HUF13644.04000 TZS
5000 HUF34110.10000 TZS
10000 HUF68220.20000 TZS
15000 HUF102330.30000 TZS
20000 HUF136440.40000 TZS
30000 HUF204660.60000 TZS
40000 HUF272880.80000 TZS
50000 HUF341101.00000 TZS
60000 HUF409321.20000 TZS
100000 HUF682202.00000 TZS
150000 HUF1023303.00000 TZS
200000 HUF1364404.00000 TZS