500 Tanzanian shillings to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert TZS to FKP at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
0.16 fkp

1.00000 TZS = 0.00033 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 FKP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.0506587.45871.443331.653530.9628518.916
1GBP1.155411.2139101.0481.66761.910451.1124821.8552
1USD0.95180.823791183.24251.373751.573810.916418.0041
1INR0.0114340.009896280.012013110.0165030.01890630.01100880.216285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Falkland Islands Pound
1 TZS0.00033 FKP
5 TZS0.00164 FKP
10 TZS0.00328 FKP
20 TZS0.00657 FKP
50 TZS0.01641 FKP
100 TZS0.03283 FKP
250 TZS0.08206 FKP
500 TZS0.16413 FKP
1000 TZS0.32826 FKP
2000 TZS0.65652 FKP
5000 TZS1.64129 FKP
10000 TZS3.28258 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 FKP3046.39000 TZS
5 FKP15231.95000 TZS
10 FKP30463.90000 TZS
20 FKP60927.80000 TZS
50 FKP152319.50000 TZS
100 FKP304639.00000 TZS
250 FKP761597.50000 TZS
500 FKP1523195.00000 TZS
1000 FKP3046390.00000 TZS
2000 FKP6092780.00000 TZS
5000 FKP15231950.00000 TZS
10000 FKP30463900.00000 TZS