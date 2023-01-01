20 Tanzanian shillings to Euros

Convert TZS to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.01 eur

1.00000 TZS = 0.00038 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.051287.50191.443561.652960.962518.9055
1GBP1.1554711.21465101.1071.668021.909981.1121421.8451
1USD0.95130.823282183.241.373251.572450.915617.9847
1INR0.01142830.009890470.012013510.01649750.01889060.01099950.216058

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Euro
1 TZS0.00038 EUR
5 TZS0.00190 EUR
10 TZS0.00379 EUR
20 TZS0.00758 EUR
50 TZS0.01895 EUR
100 TZS0.03790 EUR
250 TZS0.09475 EUR
500 TZS0.18950 EUR
1000 TZS0.37900 EUR
2000 TZS0.75800 EUR
5000 TZS1.89501 EUR
10000 TZS3.79001 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Tanzanian Shilling
1 EUR2638.51000 TZS
5 EUR13192.55000 TZS
10 EUR26385.10000 TZS
20 EUR52770.20000 TZS
50 EUR131925.50000 TZS
100 EUR263851.00000 TZS
250 EUR659627.50000 TZS
500 EUR1319255.00000 TZS
1000 EUR2638510.00000 TZS
2000 EUR5277020.00000 TZS
5000 EUR13192550.00000 TZS
10000 EUR26385100.00000 TZS