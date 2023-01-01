1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Dominican pesos

Convert TZS to DOP at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
22.61 dop

1.00000 TZS = 0.02261 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 DOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.05187.481.443231.653040.962618.9019
1GBP1.1554711.2144101.0811.667611.910031.1122521.8406
1USD0.95150.823452183.2351.37321.572820.91617.9847
1INR0.01143120.00989310.012014210.01649790.01889620.0110050.216071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 TZS0.02261 DOP
5 TZS0.11305 DOP
10 TZS0.22610 DOP
20 TZS0.45219 DOP
50 TZS1.13048 DOP
100 TZS2.26096 DOP
250 TZS5.65240 DOP
500 TZS11.30480 DOP
1000 TZS22.60960 DOP
2000 TZS45.21920 DOP
5000 TZS113.04800 DOP
10000 TZS226.09600 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DOP44.22910 TZS
5 DOP221.14550 TZS
10 DOP442.29100 TZS
20 DOP884.58200 TZS
50 DOP2211.45500 TZS
100 DOP4422.91000 TZS
250 DOP11057.27500 TZS
500 DOP22114.55000 TZS
1000 DOP44229.10000 TZS
2000 DOP88458.20000 TZS
5000 DOP221145.50000 TZS
10000 DOP442291.00000 TZS