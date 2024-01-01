Tanzanian shillings to Belarusian rubles today

Convert TZS to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
1.22 byn

tzs1.000 TZS = Br0.001216 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0013
Low0.00120.0012
Average0.00120.0012
Change-1.74%-3.92%
View full history

1 TZS to BYN stats

The performance of TZS to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for TZS to BYN was -1.74.

The performance of TZS to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for TZS to BYN was -3.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31583.7630.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81763.1910.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.19860.3640.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90110.50811.89854.4170.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Belarusian Ruble
1 TZS0.00122 BYN
5 TZS0.00608 BYN
10 TZS0.01216 BYN
20 TZS0.02432 BYN
50 TZS0.06081 BYN
100 TZS0.12162 BYN
250 TZS0.30405 BYN
500 TZS0.60810 BYN
1000 TZS1.21619 BYN
2000 TZS2.43238 BYN
5000 TZS6.08095 BYN
10000 TZS12.16190 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BYN822.24200 TZS
5 BYN4,111.21000 TZS
10 BYN8,222.42000 TZS
20 BYN16,444.84000 TZS
50 BYN41,112.10000 TZS
100 BYN82,224.20000 TZS
250 BYN205,560.50000 TZS
500 BYN411,121.00000 TZS
1000 BYN822,242.00000 TZS
2000 BYN1,644,484.00000 TZS
5000 BYN4,111,210.00000 TZS
10000 BYN8,222,420.00000 TZS