1 tzs
0.14 ars

1.00000 TZS = 0.13948 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:0 UTC
TZS to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.05287.56591.443611.652660.962118.9013
1GBP1.155611.2157101.1921.668241.909831.111821.8425
1USD0.95060.822571183.23751.372251.570970.914517.967
1INR0.011420.009882220.012013810.0164860.01887330.01098660.215852

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 TZS0.13948 ARS
5 TZS0.69739 ARS
10 TZS1.39478 ARS
20 TZS2.78956 ARS
50 TZS6.97390 ARS
100 TZS13.94780 ARS
250 TZS34.86950 ARS
500 TZS69.73900 ARS
1000 TZS139.47800 ARS
2000 TZS278.95600 ARS
5000 TZS697.39000 ARS
10000 TZS1394.78000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ARS7.16959 TZS
5 ARS35.84795 TZS
10 ARS71.69590 TZS
20 ARS143.39180 TZS
50 ARS358.47950 TZS
100 ARS716.95900 TZS
250 ARS1792.39750 TZS
500 ARS3584.79500 TZS
1000 ARS7169.59000 TZS
2000 ARS14339.18000 TZS
5000 ARS35847.95000 TZS
10000 ARS71695.90000 TZS